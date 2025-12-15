Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

More than 1,000 Belarusians Remain in Prison for Exercising Their Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski, one of released Belarusian prisoners, smiles as he arrives at the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, on December 13, 2025. © 2025 Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo On December 13, Belarusian authorities released 123 prisoners following negotiations led by the US administration, which had agreed to lift sanctions on Belarusian potash. The majority were sent to Ukraine, and a group of nine to Lithuania. Most of those released had been prosecuted and imprisoned for the peaceful exercise of their human rights.Among those released…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
