Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another Blow to Media Freedom in Ethiopia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Local newspapers at a street stall in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 3, 2021. © 2021 Eduardo Soteras In the latest crackdown on media freedom in Ethiopia, Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international public broadcaster, said in a December 12 statement that the Ethiopian Media Authority had permanently suspended two of its journalists.The Ethiopian Media Authority, a government agency that has the power to sanction news outlets operating inside the country, sent DW a letter on October 23 announcing the temporary suspension of “all journalistic activities”…


© Human Rights Watch -
