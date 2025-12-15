Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At COP30, civil society stepped into real, not symbolic, leadership

By Isabela Carvalho
After several conferences shaped by restrictions and tensions between governments and social movements, this COP had active voices in the discussions from grassroots organizations, Indigenous peoples, and traditional communities.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
