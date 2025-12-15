Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cannabis dependence is rising in England and Wales – but treatment is lagging

By Francesca Spiga, Research Fellow in Research Synthesis, University of Bristol
Monika Halicka, Senior Research Associate in Evidence Synthesis, University of Bristol
Cannabis dependence is on the rise, according to the latest data on drug use and dependence published by NHS England.

Although cannabis use has remained stable over the past decade in England and Wales, dependence on the drug…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
