Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The best dinosaur discoveries of 2025

By Richard Butler, Professor of Palaeobiology, University of Birmingham
In 2025, dinosaurs were everywhere. In May, the BBC revived their landmark series Walking With Dinosaurs, while July saw the release of Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh film in the extinction-proof Jurassic Park franchise.

Rising auction prices for dinosaur skeletons were a rich source of media headlines and academic concern. And a record-breaking number of visitors (6.3 million in 2024–2025) flocked to the Natural History Museum in London, where dinosaurs are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ At COP30, civil society stepped into real, not symbolic, leadership
~ Sophie Kinsella showed that ‘light’ fiction can speak to women’s real lives
~ Cannabis dependence is rising in England and Wales – but treatment is lagging
~ Christmas adverts are hijacking the Love Actually feel-good spirit to get us spending more
~ Buy now, panic later is the new holiday ritual – stopping it won’t be easy
~ How bus stops and bike lanes can make or break your festive city trip
~ How abandoned land can power a fair energy transition
~ What makes people welcome or reject refugees? What research in Germany reveals
~ As flu cases spike, is it time to start wearing masks again?
~ Uganda election: Museveni will win, but the landscape has changed since his last victory
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter