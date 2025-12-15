Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Buy now, panic later is the new holiday ritual – stopping it won’t be easy

By Olga Cam, Lecturer in Accounting, University of Sheffield
Mohammad Rajjaque, Senior University Teacher , Accounting and Financial Management Division, University of Sheffield
The holiday season brings celebration and gift-giving, but it also ushers in something less festive: financial stress. In the UK, retailers now shape much of the spending calendar, with Black Friday one of the busiest shopping events of the year.

This year on Black Friday weekend, Nationwide building society alone saw more than 31.2…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
