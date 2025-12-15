How bus stops and bike lanes can make or break your festive city trip
By Harry Radzuan, Lecturer in Project Management, London South Bank University; University of Manchester
Jiaying Xue, Research assistant, London South Bank University
Siti Intan Nurdiana Wong Abdullah, Senior Lecturer, Marketing, Nottingham Trent University
Imagine cycling from your hotel to a historic site, hopping on an electric bus to a museum and strolling to dinner. That’s a blueprint for sustainable tourism.
