Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How bus stops and bike lanes can make or break your festive city trip

By Harry Radzuan, Lecturer in Project Management, London South Bank University; University of Manchester
Jiaying Xue, Research assistant, London South Bank University
Siti Intan Nurdiana Wong Abdullah, Senior Lecturer, Marketing, Nottingham Trent University
Imagine cycling from your hotel to a historic site, hopping on an electric bus to a museum and strolling to dinner. That’s a blueprint for sustainable tourism.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ At COP30, civil society stepped into real, not symbolic, leadership
~ Sophie Kinsella showed that ‘light’ fiction can speak to women’s real lives
~ Cannabis dependence is rising in England and Wales – but treatment is lagging
~ The best dinosaur discoveries of 2025
~ Christmas adverts are hijacking the Love Actually feel-good spirit to get us spending more
~ Buy now, panic later is the new holiday ritual – stopping it won’t be easy
~ How abandoned land can power a fair energy transition
~ What makes people welcome or reject refugees? What research in Germany reveals
~ As flu cases spike, is it time to start wearing masks again?
~ Uganda election: Museveni will win, but the landscape has changed since his last victory
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter