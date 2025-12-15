Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How abandoned land can power a fair energy transition

By Harry Radzuan, Lecturer in Project Management, London South Bank University; University of Manchester
Across the UK, millions of households are struggling to afford to heat their homes. Energy poverty has risen sharply since 2021, with around 6 million households unable to keep warm without cutting back on essentials.

At the same time, the UK faces a race to meet net zero by 2050, including delivering 70GW of solar power by 2035 (that’s enough energy to power…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
