Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai Convicted on Bogus National Security Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Jimmy Lai with a copy of Apple Daily's July 1, 2020, edition in Hong Kong. © 2020 Vincent Yu/AP Photo (New York) – The Hong Kong High Court’s conviction of Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily, is the latest marker of Hong Kong’s dramatic shift from respecting press freedoms to endorsing outright hostility toward the media, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should quash the baseless conviction and immediately release Lai.On December 15, 2025, the High Court found Lai, 78, guilty of two counts of “conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
