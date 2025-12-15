Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Science has always been marketed, from 18th-century coffeehouse demos of Newton’s ideas to today’s TikTok explainers

By Beth DuFault, Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Portland
Science has always been part of a marketplace of ideas, where claims vie for audiences, resources and belief, and where power, persuasion and status shape which ideas are heard, trusted or forgotten.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
