Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pandas, pingpong and ancient canals: President Xi’s hosting style says a lot about Chinese diplomacy

By Xianda Huang, Ph.D. Student in Asian Languages and Cultures, University of California, Los Angeles
When French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to China in early December for his fourth state visit, the itinerary began with the expected formalities. There was a red carpet reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and high-level talks with President Xi Jinping on trade, technology and Ukraine.

But the defining image of this diplomatic trip did not take place in the capital. Rather, it occurred more than 1,000…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
