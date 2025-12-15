Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coup contagion? A rash of African power grabs suggests copycats are taking note of others’ success

By Salah Ben Hammou, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Rice University
Jonathan Powell, Visiting Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Kentucky
In a scene that has become familiar across parts of Africa of late, a group of armed men in military garb appeared on state TV on Dec. 7, 2025, to announce that they had suspended the constitution and seized control.

This time it was the West African nation of Benin, and the coup was relatively short-lived, with the government regaining full control a day later. But a week before, senior military…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
