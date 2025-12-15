Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ten most surprising facts from the 2024 election revealed

By Tim Bale, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London
As a landmark study of the 2024 election is published, The Conversation asked Tim Bale, who co-authored with Rob Ford, Will Jennings and Paula Surridge, to reveal the ten most surprising facts to come out of their analysis.

1. Labour lost the campaign


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
