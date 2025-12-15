Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Think you know Hans Christian Andersen? Four experts pick his weirdest fairy tales to read this Christmas

By Ane Grum-Schwensen, Associate Professor at The Hans Christian Andersen Centre, Principal Investigator of "Fairy Tales and Stories – The Digital Manuscript Edition", University of Southern Denmark
Holger Berg, Special Consultant at The Hans Christian Andersen Centre, University of Southern Denmark
Jacob Bøggild, Associate Professor at The Hans Christian Andersen Centre, University of Southern Denmark
Sarah Bienko Eriksen, Postdoctoral Researcher at The Hans Christian Andersen Centre, University of Southern Denmark
Hans Christian Andersen is one of Denmark’s most cherished writers – a master of the literary fairy tale whose influence stretches far beyond The Little Mermaid, The Emperor’s New Clothes and the other classics many of us first encounter in childhood.

Born in 1805 in Odense, on the island of Funen, Andersen was the son of a shoemaker and an illiterate washerwoman who would grow into an author who wrote across genres – novels, travelogues, poems and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia's under 16 social media ban under microscope at home and abroad
~ Science has always been marketed, from 18th-century coffeehouse demos of Newton’s ideas to today’s TikTok explainers
~ 2025’s extreme weather had the jet stream’s fingerprints all over it, from flash floods to hurricanes
~ Pandas, pingpong and ancient canals: President Xi’s hosting style says a lot about Chinese diplomacy
~ Coup contagion? A rash of African power grabs suggests copycats are taking note of others’ success
~ How are dark matter and antimatter different?
~ From civil disobedience to networked whistleblowing: What national security truth-tellers reveal in an age of crackdowns
~ Best way for employers to support employees with chronic mental illness is by offering flexibility
~ How the NIH became the backbone of American medical research and a major driver of innovation and economic growth
~ Getting peace right: Why justice needs to be baked into ceasefire agreements – including Ukraine’s
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter