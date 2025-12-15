Think you know Hans Christian Andersen? Four experts pick his weirdest fairy tales to read this Christmas
By Ane Grum-Schwensen, Associate Professor at The Hans Christian Andersen Centre, Principal Investigator of "Fairy Tales and Stories – The Digital Manuscript Edition", University of Southern Denmark
Holger Berg, Special Consultant at The Hans Christian Andersen Centre, University of Southern Denmark
Jacob Bøggild, Associate Professor at The Hans Christian Andersen Centre, University of Southern Denmark
Sarah Bienko Eriksen, Postdoctoral Researcher at The Hans Christian Andersen Centre, University of Southern Denmark
Hans Christian Andersen is one of Denmark’s most cherished writers – a master of the literary fairy tale whose influence stretches far beyond The Little Mermaid, The Emperor’s New Clothes and the other classics many of us first encounter in childhood.
Born in 1805 in Odense, on the island of Funen, Andersen was the son of a shoemaker and an illiterate washerwoman who would grow into an author who wrote across genres – novels, travelogues, poems and…
