Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

National cabinet agrees to sweeping overhaul of Australia’s gun laws in response to Bondi massacre

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Caps on how many firearms someone can own and only granting licences to Australian citizens are among the slated new laws.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why can someone in suburban Sydney own 6 guns legally? New laws might change that
~ View from The Hill: regardless of whether massacre was preventable, Albanese has been found wanting in meeting antisemitism crisis
~ The price of going home: Christmas boxes and the final return from South Africa to Zimbabwe
~ Lebanon: Israel Unlawfully Destroying Reconstruction Equipment
~ Azerbaijan’s Surveillance Platform Risks Sweeping Privacy Violations
~ DR Congo: Fall of Eastern City Puts Civilians at Risk
~ Good News for Children in 2025
~ ICC Sentences Former Sudanese Militia Leader to 20 Years
~ What is Hanukkah and how is it celebrated?
~ How can parents talk to their kids about the Bondi terror attack?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter