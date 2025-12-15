Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Beach Shooting a Heinous Attack on Jewish Community

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Flowers are laid at a tribute outside the Bondi Pavilion to victims of the December 14, 2025 attacks at Sydney's Bondi Beach, December 15, 2025. © 2025 Mark Baker/AP Photo (Sydney) – A summer Sunday evening at Sydney, Australia’s Bondi beach turned into a terrifying nightmare as two gunmen opened fire on people celebrating the first night of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Sixteen people have been confirmed dead, including one of the shooters, with at least 42 injured. A second assailant was taken into custody.“An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
