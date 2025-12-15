Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israel Unlawfully Destroying Reconstruction Equipment

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A destroyed bulldozer and other damaged heavy machinery from an Israeli airstrike on September 3, 2025 on Ansariyeh, southern Lebanon. © 2025 Human Rights Watch (Beirut)  – The Israeli military’s repeated attacks on reconstruction-related equipment and other civilian facilities in southern Lebanon throughout 2025 violate the laws of war and are apparent war crimes, Human Rights Watch said today.Residents and local municipal authorities told Human Rights Watch that the attacks have hampered reconstruction efforts and the ability of tens of thousands of displaced…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Azerbaijan’s Surveillance Platform Risks Sweeping Privacy Violations
~ DR Congo: Fall of Eastern City Puts Civilians at Risk
~ Good News for Children in 2025
~ ICC Sentences Former Sudanese Militia Leader to 20 Years
~ What is Hanukkah and how is it celebrated?
~ How can parents talk to their kids about the Bondi terror attack?
~ Want to donate blood after Bondi attacks? Here’s what you need to know
~ Hong Kong: Conviction of Jimmy Lai sounds death knell for press freedom
~ Words across worlds: Moharaj Sharma on language, culture, and belonging in Nepal
~ Australia Beach Shooting a Heinous Attack on Jewish Community
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter