Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan’s Surveillance Platform Risks Sweeping Privacy Violations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A person at the keyboard. © 2017 Press Association via AP Photo On November 21, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree establishing a new centralized digital platform that dramatically expends state surveillance powers. The system, known as the Centralized Information and Digital Analytics System (MİRAS), will be controlled by the State Security Service and fully operational by May 2026.MİRAS is designed to consolidate public data from multiple state bodies— including the Special State Service for communications and information security, and the Interior Ministry—centralize…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
