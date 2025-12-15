Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Fall of Eastern City Puts Civilians at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A deserted street in Uvira, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on December 9, 2025, before Rwandan and M23 forces captured the town. © 2025 AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) –The Rwandan forces and M23 armed group that captured the city of Uvira in South Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on December 10, 2025, have put civilians at grave risk of abuse, Human Rights Watch said today. These forces and the Congolese military and its allies should facilitate safe passage for civilians fleeing the fighting and ensure that humanitarian aid reaches all…


© Human Rights Watch

© Human Rights Watch -
