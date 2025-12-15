Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Good News for Children in 2025

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced Syrian children laugh and play among temporary tents set up after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government near Idlib, Syria, May 15, 2025. © 2025 Omar Albaw/Middle East Images via AFP/Getty Images Each year, Human Rights Watch reflects on progress in children’s rights worldwide. From better access to education to stronger protections in wartime, these are some highlights from 2025.New data from the International Labour Organization and UNICEF found 20 million fewer children involved in child labor than in 2020.Malawi and Japan both abolished school…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
