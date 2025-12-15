Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICC Sentences Former Sudanese Militia Leader to 20 Years

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ali Muhammad Ali Abd al-Rahman (also known as Ali Kosheib), a former leader of the Sudanese “Janjaweed” militias, waits to learn his sentence from the International Criminal Court following his conviction for war crimes and crimes against humanity, The Hague, Netherlands, December 9, 2025. © 2025 Peter Dejong/AP Photo Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) sentenced Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman (also known as Ali Kosheib), a former leader of Sudan’s “Janjaweed” militias, to 20 years in prison. It follows his conviction in October…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
