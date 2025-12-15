Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bondi attack came after huge increase in online antisemitism: research

By Matteo Vergani, Associate Professor and Director of the Tackling Hate Lab, Deakin University
This research – which is in the early stages and yet to be peer reviewed – has recorded a significant increase in antisemitic sentiment after October 7.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
