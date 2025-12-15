What is Hanukkah and how is it celebrated?
By David Slucki, Loti Smorgon Associate Professor in Contemporary Jewish Life and Culture, Monash University
Idan Dershowitz, Senior Lecturer, Bible Studies, Monash University
Yaffa Bart, Research Associate, Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation, Monash University
Hanukkah (or Chanukah) is one of the world’s most widely celebrated Jewish festivals. The Bondi attacks’ timing on its first day is significant – and heartbreaking.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 15, 2025