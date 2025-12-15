Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Conviction of Jimmy Lai sounds death knell for press freedom

By Amnesty International
Responding to today’s conviction of Hong Kong newspaper founder Jimmy Lai on national security charges, Amnesty International’s China Director Sarah Brooks said: “The predictability of today’s verdict does not make it any less dismaying – the conviction of Jimmy Lai feels like the death knell for press freedom in Hong Kong, where the essential work […] The post Hong Kong: Conviction of Jimmy Lai sounds death knell for press freedom appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
