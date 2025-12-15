Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From villain to zodiac hero: how Zootopia 2’s snake character has made the film a global hit

By Yanyan Hong, PhD in Media and Film Studies, University of Adelaide
Released in the Year of The Snake, and with clear nods to East Asian culture, Disney’s latest animated feature has smashed box office records in China.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Israel Unlawfully Destroying Reconstruction Equipment
~ Azerbaijan’s Surveillance Platform Risks Sweeping Privacy Violations
~ DR Congo: Fall of Eastern City Puts Civilians at Risk
~ Good News for Children in 2025
~ ICC Sentences Former Sudanese Militia Leader to 20 Years
~ What is Hanukkah and how is it celebrated?
~ How can parents talk to their kids about the Bondi terror attack?
~ Want to donate blood after Bondi attacks? Here’s what you need to know
~ Hong Kong: Conviction of Jimmy Lai sounds death knell for press freedom
~ Words across worlds: Moharaj Sharma on language, culture, and belonging in Nepal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter