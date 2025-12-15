Heading away for the holidays? Here’s how to plan for fires
By Hamish Clarke, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Sarah McColl-Gausden, Research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Tori Reynolds, Environmental Fire Risk Analyst, School of Agriculture, The University of Melbourne
Trent Penman, Professor, The University of Melbourne
Christmas holidays are peak time for bushfires. Here’s how you can understand the predicted fire conditions, develop a fire plan and have a safe break.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, December 14, 2025