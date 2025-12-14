Tolerance.ca
Qatar: Failure to Pay Contractors Harms Migrant Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrant workers in Qatar, October 7, 2022. © 2022 ANL/Shutterstock (Beirut) – Qatari government clients and other major businesses are failing to pay contractors on time for projects, leaving migrant workers unpaid, Human Rights Watch said today. Subcontractors and others in the supply chain are also affected and themselves shortchange workers. “Clients at the top of the Qatari contracting supply chain, including government bodies, often have impunity, leaving subcontracting businesses that employ migrant workers bearing the cost,” said Michael Page,…


© Human Rights Watch -
