Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No control, no regulation. Why private specialist fees can leave patients with huge medical bills

By Yuting Zhang, Professor of Health Economics, The University of Melbourne
Unlike other comparable nations, specialists in Australia can charge what they like. But higher fees don’t necessarily mean better care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Qatar: Failure to Pay Contractors Harms Migrant Workers
~ ‘An act of evil antisemitism’: at least 16 dead in terrorist attack on Bondi Beach
~ ‘Checkout charity’ requests often backfire, leaving shoppers feeling guilty: new study
~ Has the Trump resistance been too passive? Here are 7 ways to effectively protest authoritarian rule
~ One UK journalist’s close access to Hitler carries a warning about Trump’s media restrictions
~ New research shows it’s never too late to help students learn to read – even in high school
~ Friendship is magic: male dolphins with close friends age more slowly
~ 30 years on, Heat still shapes action cinema – and tactical police training
~ Your say: week beginning December 15
~ ‘An act of evil antisemitism’: at least 12 dead in terrorist attack on Bondi Beach
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter