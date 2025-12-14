Tolerance.ca
One UK journalist’s close access to Hitler carries a warning about Trump’s media restrictions

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
In the 1930s, many foreign correspondents refused to cover Germany. Instead, George Ward Price got close to Hitler – and was rebuked by Churchill.The Conversation


