Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New research shows it’s never too late to help students learn to read – even in high school

By Callula Killingly, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
Learning to read is a complex process. It requires children to master and integrate multiple skills, from mapping abstract symbols to the right speech sounds to understanding what all the words mean. This is why reading is one of the first and most important things children are taught in the early years of school.

Still, many children have reading difficulties that persist into high school. According to the most recent OECD data, one in five (21%) Australian 15-year-olds had reading…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
