Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friendship is magic: male dolphins with close friends age more slowly

By Livia Gerber, Postdoctoral Fellow in Genetics, CSIRO
Katharina J. Peters, Lecturer in Biological Sciences, University of Wollongong
Lee A Rollins, Professor, School of Biological, Earth & Environmental Sciences, UNSW Sydney
For more than 40 years, researchers in Shark Bay, Western Australia, have been watching the lives of a very unusual group of Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops aduncus). The male dolphins in this group form one of the most complex social systems known outside of humans, complete with lifelong friendships, supportive alliances, and cooperative partnerships that shape their entire lives, including how many calves they sire.

Now, our new…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Qatar: Failure to Pay Contractors Harms Migrant Workers
~ ‘An act of evil antisemitism’: at least 16 dead in terrorist attack on Bondi Beach
~ ‘Checkout charity’ requests often backfire, leaving shoppers feeling guilty: new study
~ No control, no regulation. Why private specialist fees can leave patients with huge medical bills
~ Has the Trump resistance been too passive? Here are 7 ways to effectively protest authoritarian rule
~ One UK journalist’s close access to Hitler carries a warning about Trump’s media restrictions
~ New research shows it’s never too late to help students learn to read – even in high school
~ 30 years on, Heat still shapes action cinema – and tactical police training
~ Your say: week beginning December 15
~ ‘An act of evil antisemitism’: at least 12 dead in terrorist attack on Bondi Beach
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter