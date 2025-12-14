Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rise of sinkholes: How to spot the risks before disaster strikes

By Peter Adesina, Postdoctoral Fellow in Geotechnical Engineering, University of Toronto
Sinkholes are not just costly inconveniences, they are growing threat to commercial activities, livelihood and property and are increasing in frequency due to climate change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘An act of evil antisemitism’: at least 12 dead in terrorist attack on Bondi Beach
~ What’s in a label? Rethinking how we talk about gender-based violence
~ The ‘AI Homeless Man Prank’ reveals a crisis in AI education
~ Co-operatives empower people — and students need to know about them
~ Attorney-General Rowland to repay some travel money; cost of government’s battery subsidy scheme explodes
~ Belarus: Long overdue release of Maryia Kalesnikava, Ales Bialiatski and others must not mask the scale of repression
~ A Filipino journalist pushes back against red-tagging and disinformation by taking on Meta
~ UN General Assembly: Principled humanitarian action is under increasing pressure
~ China: Veteran Journalist Charged with ‘Picking Quarrels’
~ Persuasion, Paddington and Patti Smith: what to listen to, read, see and sing along to this week
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter