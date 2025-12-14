Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s in a label? Rethinking how we talk about gender-based violence

By Dianne Lalonde, PhD, Political Science, Western University
Sue O'Neill, PhD Student in Sociology, University of New Brunswick
The words we use to describe gender-based violence (GBV), such as “victim,” “survivor” and “person with lived experience,” aren’t neutral. These labels are powerful. They can affirm dignity or reinforce stigma. They can mobilize movements or obscure systemic issues.

GBV can include sexual, physical, mental and economic abuse. Coercive control…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
