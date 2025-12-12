Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Veteran Journalist Charged with ‘Picking Quarrels’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Du Bin, 2013. © 2013 VOA/Wikimedia (New York) – Chinese authorities have formally charged well-known journalist and author Du Bin (杜斌) with “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” Human Rights Watch said today. Police in Beijing took Du, 53, into custody on October 15, 2025, a day before he had scheduled trip to Japan, his sister said in a statement. He has since been held at Beijing’s Shunyi Detention Center. He faces up to 5 years in prison under article 293 of China’s Criminal Law, and up to 10 years if found to be “seriously disrupting public order.” “The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Persuasion, Paddington and Patti Smith: what to listen to, read, see and sing along to this week
~ Lily Allen’s West End Girl reflects the idea that women are becoming increasingly disaffected with men
~ What is super flu? And other questions answered
~ The Bible says little about Jesus’ childhood – but that didn’t stop medieval Christians from enjoying tales of him as holy ‘rascal’
~ What’s at stake in Trump’s executive order aiming to curb state-level AI regulation
~ European States Double Down on Cruel Immigration Policies
~ One sperm donor fathered 200 children and passed on a deadly mutation – and it could easily happen again
~ Eleanor the Great: a tonally uncertain Holocaust drama with a wonderful central performance
~ Cities aren’t built for older people – our study shows many can’t walk fast enough to beat a pedestrian crossing
~ Stakeknife: should the British government reveal the real name of its top IRA informer?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter