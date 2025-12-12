Persuasion, Paddington and Patti Smith: what to listen to, read, see and sing along to this week
By Jane Wright, Commissioning Editor, Arts & Culture, The Conversation
This week saw the launch of the final episode of our hit podcast Jane Austen’s Paper Trail (although a bonus Q&A episode is coming in January for any Austen fans experiencing withdrawal).
Episode six is devoted to Austen’s last novel – and my favourite – Persuasion, which tells the story of lovelorn Anne Elliot who has missed her chance of happiness after being persuaded to give up the man she loves for lack of wealth and prospects.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, December 12, 2025