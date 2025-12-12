Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lily Allen’s West End Girl reflects the idea that women are becoming increasingly disaffected with men

By Kate McNicholas Smith, Senior Lecturer in Screen, University of Westminster
In October 2025, singer-songwriter Lily Allen released her fifth studio album, West End Girl, to great critical acclaim and commercial success. When she announced an album tour, the first dates sold out in just 20 minutes.

Described by the Guardian as “a gobsmacking autopsy of marital betrayal”, West End Girl is a work of “autofiction”, inspired by Allen’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
