Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Bible says little about Jesus’ childhood – but that didn’t stop medieval Christians from enjoying tales of him as holy ‘rascal’

By Mary Dzon, Associate Professor of English, University of Tennessee
Manger scenes displayed around Christmastime usually feature an ox and an ass beside the infant Jesus. According to the Gospel of Luke, Mary placed her child in a manger – an animal feeding bin – “because there was no room for them in the inn.”

No mere babysitters, the ox and ass harken back to the Book of Isaiah 1:3, a verse early Christians interpreted as a prophecy of the birth of Christ.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China: Veteran Journalist Charged with ‘Picking Quarrels’
~ Persuasion, Paddington and Patti Smith: what to listen to, read, see and sing along to this week
~ Lily Allen’s West End Girl reflects the idea that women are becoming increasingly disaffected with men
~ What is super flu? And other questions answered
~ What’s at stake in Trump’s executive order aiming to curb state-level AI regulation
~ European States Double Down on Cruel Immigration Policies
~ One sperm donor fathered 200 children and passed on a deadly mutation – and it could easily happen again
~ Eleanor the Great: a tonally uncertain Holocaust drama with a wonderful central performance
~ Cities aren’t built for older people – our study shows many can’t walk fast enough to beat a pedestrian crossing
~ Stakeknife: should the British government reveal the real name of its top IRA informer?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter