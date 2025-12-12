Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s at stake in Trump’s executive order aiming to curb state-level AI regulation

By Anjana Susarla, Professor of Information Systems, Michigan State University
In the absence of comprehensive federal AI regulation, states have stepped in. The Trump administration, at Big Tech’s urging, is attempting to roll back many of those laws.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China: Veteran Journalist Charged with ‘Picking Quarrels’
~ Persuasion, Paddington and Patti Smith: what to listen to, read, see and sing along to this week
~ Lily Allen’s West End Girl reflects the idea that women are becoming increasingly disaffected with men
~ What is super flu? And other questions answered
~ The Bible says little about Jesus’ childhood – but that didn’t stop medieval Christians from enjoying tales of him as holy ‘rascal’
~ European States Double Down on Cruel Immigration Policies
~ One sperm donor fathered 200 children and passed on a deadly mutation – and it could easily happen again
~ Eleanor the Great: a tonally uncertain Holocaust drama with a wonderful central performance
~ Cities aren’t built for older people – our study shows many can’t walk fast enough to beat a pedestrian crossing
~ Stakeknife: should the British government reveal the real name of its top IRA informer?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter