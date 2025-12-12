Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European States Double Down on Cruel Immigration Policies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrants entering a detention center for processing at the port of Shengjin, northwestern Albania, January 28, 2025. © 2025 Vlasov Sulaj/AP Photo Following a gathering of Council of Europe states on International Human Rights Day, 27 countries called for “migration reform”, attacking the European Convention on Human Rights and the European Court of Human Rights for their role in upholding the rights of migrants and asylum seekers. This latest anti-migrant rhetoric comes at the same time as the EU’s wave of regressive and cruel measures.Earlier…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
