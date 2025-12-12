Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

One sperm donor fathered 200 children and passed on a deadly mutation – and it could easily happen again

By Nicky Hudson, Professor of Medical Sociology, De Montfort University
Around 200 children in several countries were conceived with sperm from a single donor who unknowingly carried a rare genetic mutation linked to early onset cancers, it has been revealed. The consequences have been devastating. Several children have already died and many families across Europe are now facing a risk they never expected.

The case has prompted urgent questions. How was one donor used so widely? Why did standard safeguards fail to identify a mutation that can have such severe consequences? And how did a system created to create families allow a tragedy of this scale?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
