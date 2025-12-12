Cities aren’t built for older people – our study shows many can’t walk fast enough to beat a pedestrian crossing
By Max Western, Associate Professor of Behavioural Science, Co-Director, Centre for Motivation and Behaviour Change, University of Bath
Afroditi Stathi, Professor of Physical Activity and Community Health, School of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Birmingham
To many people, crossing a road at a traffic light is a mundane task requiring little thought or effort. But for the growing population of senior citizens with limitations to their mobility, strength or balance, crossing the road can be a stressful and sometimes life-threatening experience.
The reason? Cities simply aren’t designed for older people and others with restricted mobility – as our latest research demonstrates. We found that only 1.5% of the older people with reduced mobility in our…
- Friday, December 12, 2025