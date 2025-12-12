Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Femicide does not start on the day of the crime’: A Brazilian researcher’s view on gender violence in her country

By Fernanda Canofre
[Femicide] starts when psychological violence is minimized, when a partner’s control is normalized as jealousy, when jokes or demeaning comments about women are seen as humor.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
