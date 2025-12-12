Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

England’s synthetic phonics approach is not working for children who struggle to read

By Dominic Wyse, Professor of Early Childhood and Primary Education, UCL
Since 2012, England has taken an increasingly narrow approach to how primary school teachers should teach reading.

The policies on teaching reading have insisted that an approach called “systematic synthetic phonics” is the only way to teach reading. Synthetic phonics involves teaching children the 44 sounds, or “phonemes”, of language and how they are represented by letters in words.

England’s approach to teaching reading was alleged to have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
