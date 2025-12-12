Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Tunisia: Authorities must immediately drop charges against humanitarian workers facing bogus criminal trial

By Amnesty International
Tunisian authorities must drop charges against six staff members of the Tunisian branch of the French NGO, France Terre d’Asile, who are facing a bogus criminal trial for their humanitarian work with refugees and migrants, and cease the relentless criminalization of civil society, Amnesty International said ahead of the opening of their trial on 15 […] The post Tunisia: Authorities must immediately drop charges against humanitarian workers facing bogus criminal trial  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
