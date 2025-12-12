Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Did Donald Trump order piracy on the high seas?

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor, The Conversation
This newsletter was first published in The Conversation UK’s World Affairs Briefing email. Sign up to receive weekly analysis of the latest developments in international relations, direct to your inbox.

Venezuelan Nobel peace laureate, María Corina Machado, plans to return home with her accolade “at the correct moment”. You have to presume the correct moment will be at such a time as her bitter political foe Nicolás Maduro is on holiday or otherwise unavoidably detained,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Stories of hope and humanity to end the year
~ Tunisia: Authorities must immediately drop charges against humanitarian workers facing bogus criminal trial
~ Tighter travel rules may be on the way, after Albanese seeks advice from watchdog
~ Polar bears are adapting to climate change at a genetic level – and it could help them avoid extinction
~ Rule of Law Backsliding in France
~ Government reveals taxpayer-funded deal to keep Australia’s largest aluminium smelter open. How long we will pay?
~ Why tensions between China and Japan are unlikely to be resolved soon
~ Black-market oil buyers will push Venezuela for bigger discounts following US seizure – starving Maduro of much-needed revenue
~ I’m heading overseas. Do I really need travel vaccines?
~ Venezuela’s National Guard linked to killings, torture and repression, UN probe finds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter