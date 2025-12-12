Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rule of Law Backsliding in France

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Riot police barricade, Jardin des Tuileries, Paris, December 8, 2018. © 2018 Human Rights Watch On December 9, CIVICUS Monitor, a nongovernmental group assessing civic freedoms globally, downgraded France’s civic space from “narrowed” to “obstructed.”The downgrade is the result of years of attacks on civic space, marked by “escalating police violence, surveillance practices, and arrests of protesters, targeting of journalists, and persistent restrictions on fundamental rights,” according to CIVICUS. The French government is also increasingly using heavy-handed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
