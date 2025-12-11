Tolerance.ca
I’m heading overseas. Do I really need travel vaccines?

By Archana Koirala, Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist; Clinical Researcher, University of Sydney
Anthea Katelaris, Public Health Physician and Conjoint Senior Lecturer in the School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Phoebe Williams, Paediatrician & Infectious Diseases Physician; Senior Lecturer & NHMRC Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, University of Sydney
When you think about travel vaccines, you might think about ones for typhoid or cholera. But there are others you need to think about too.The Conversation


© The Conversation
