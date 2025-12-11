Tolerance.ca
Can you only poo at home? A gastroenterologist explains what the Germans call ‘heimscheisser’

By Vincent Ho, Associate Professor and Clinical Academic Gastroenterologist, Western Sydney University
Poo anxiety, bashful bowels, shy bowel syndrome: they’re all terms for what’s medically known as parcopresis or difficulty pooping when you’re not at home. The Germans have given a name to this condition: Heimscheißer (pronounced “heimscheisser”), which means “home shitter”.

Sufferers experience distress and anxiety at the mere thought of having to use a toilet at school, work or any public place. Some may even find it hard to poop while on holidays.

If forced to use a toilet…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
