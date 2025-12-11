Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Faster, cheaper … but better? The devil in the resource management reform detail

By Bill McKay, Senior Lecturer Architecture and Planning, Faculty of Engineering and Design, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
When the coalition government this week unveiled reforms to finally replace New Zealand’s Resource Management Act (RMA), many of us would have been glad to see the back of it.

I have encountered the frustrating complexities of this tired and unwieldy law over decades in architectural practice, as well as in various hearings at the Environment Court.

At one such hearing, a stack of paperwork beside the local MP stood taller…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela’s National Guard linked to killings, torture and repression, UN probe finds
~ Travel influencers ‘do crazy things’ to entertain us – and downplay the risks
~ Can you only poo at home? A gastroenterologist explains what the Germans call ‘heimscheisser’
~ Should Australia establish an independent body to investigate scientific misconduct? We asked 5 experts
~ Tracking the US build-up in the Caribbean
~ An expert’s pick of the best board games to play (and gift) this summer
~ Sri Lanka Struggles in Aftermath of Devastating Cyclone
~ Mozambique: Thousands Displaced in Poor Conditions
~ Japan: Promote Safe Sports by Ending Abuse, Discrimination
~ Hundreds of iceberg earthquakes detected at the crumbling end of Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter