An expert’s pick of the best board games to play (and gift) this summer

By Matthew Thompson, Lecturer in History and Communications, University of Southern Queensland
In a world that can seem increasingly digitised and isolating, board games offer a unique chance to connect with others. And over the holiday period, the right game can make all the difference while spending time with friends and family.

But board games are part of a multi-billion dollar industry, so it can be hard to decide which games to try out – or which ones to gift. Luckily I have some recommendations.

4,000 years of arguing over a die


Board games have been part of societies for at least 4,000 years. The Royal Game of Ur, which scholars discovered in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
